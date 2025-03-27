Intech Investment Management LLC Makes New $278,000 Investment in Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:BHRB)

Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:BHRB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHRB. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services during the third quarter worth about $118,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $274,000. Delphi Management Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Burke & Herbert Financial Services by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter.

Get Burke & Herbert Financial Services alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of BHRB stock opened at $57.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $862.42 million and a P/E ratio of 23.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.53. Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. has a 52 week low of $46.00 and a 52 week high of $75.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services (NASDAQ:BHRB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77. Burke & Herbert Financial Services had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 8.88%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Burke & Herbert Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.67%.

Insider Activity at Burke & Herbert Financial Services

In other news, Director Gary L. Hinkle purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.48 per share, for a total transaction of $64,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 244,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,756,010.40. This trade represents a 0.41 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Julian Forrest Jr. Barnwell acquired 2,000 shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $62.50 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 189,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,871,187.50. This trade represents a 1.06 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 19,140 shares of company stock worth $1,195,743 in the last ninety days. 9.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Burke & Herbert Financial Services

(Free Report)

Burke Herbert Financial Services Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and financial services to small to medium-sized businesses, their owners and employees, professional corporations, non-profits, and individuals. It operates through the following loan portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate, Owner-Occupied Commercial Real Estate, Acquisition, Construction, and Development, Commercial and Industrial, Single Family Residential (1-4 Units), and Consumer Non-Real Estate and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Burke & Herbert Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burke & Herbert Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.