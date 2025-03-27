Intech Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS)

Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Cass Information Systems by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Cass Information Systems by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Cass Information Systems during the 4th quarter worth $276,000. Quest Partners LLC grew its position in Cass Information Systems by 3,445.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 6,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 6,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Cass Information Systems by 37.8% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the period. 59.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cass Information Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CASS opened at $43.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $580.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25 and a beta of 0.67. Cass Information Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.99 and a fifty-two week high of $49.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.53.

Cass Information Systems Announces Dividend

Cass Information Systems ( NASDAQ:CASS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.10). Cass Information Systems had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 9.62%. Equities research analysts forecast that Cass Information Systems, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Cass Information Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.86%.

Cass Information Systems Profile

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. Its services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

