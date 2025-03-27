Intech Investment Management LLC Purchases 34,083 Shares of Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS)

Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS – Free Report) by 53.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,369 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,083 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Erasca were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Erasca by 145.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,027,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,569,440 shares during the period. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. raised its holdings in Erasca by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 19,391,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,939,000 after buying an additional 3,175,471 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Erasca by 36.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,502,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,295,000 after buying an additional 1,190,807 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Erasca by 29.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,723,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,706,000 after buying an additional 390,209 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC bought a new stake in shares of Erasca during the third quarter worth $994,000. 67.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Erasca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Erasca in a report on Friday, March 21st. Raymond James began coverage on Erasca in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Erasca in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Erasca from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.83.

Erasca Price Performance

Shares of Erasca stock opened at $1.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $419.23 million, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.22. Erasca, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.23 and a 12-month high of $3.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.60 and its 200-day moving average is $2.33.

Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Erasca, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Erasca Profile

Erasca, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. The company’s lead product is naporafenib which is in phase 1b trial for patients with RAS Q16X solid tumors and plans to initiate a pivotal Phase 3 trial for patients with NRASm melanoma.

