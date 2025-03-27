Intech Investment Management LLC Purchases 9,322 Shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) by 33.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,481 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,322 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Coty were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Coty by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,096,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,354,000 after buying an additional 1,646,839 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Coty during the fourth quarter worth about $292,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Coty by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 13,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Coty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Finally, Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. boosted its position in Coty by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. now owns 48,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 6,290 shares during the last quarter. 42.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Coty from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Coty from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 target price on shares of Coty in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Coty in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Coty in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.66.

Shares of NYSE:COTY opened at $5.45 on Thursday. Coty Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.35 and a 12-month high of $11.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.27. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of -544.50, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.11). Coty had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 0.22%. Equities research analysts predict that Coty Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

