Intech Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 13,412 Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK)

Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Delta Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Columbia Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $578,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Financial by 132.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 28,147 shares during the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Financial during the fourth quarter worth $332,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Financial in the third quarter valued at $300,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Columbia Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors own 12.72% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Financial Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CLBK opened at $15.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.83 and a beta of 0.16. Columbia Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.79 and a 12 month high of $19.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.50.

Columbia Financial Profile

Columbia Financial ( NASDAQ:CLBK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. Columbia Financial had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 2.20%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Columbia Financial, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Financial, Inc, a bank holding company, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, interest-earning checking products and municipal, savings and club deposits, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

