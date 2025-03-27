Intech Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 15,956 Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE)

Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Couchbase by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the 4th quarter worth approximately $198,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP acquired a new position in shares of Couchbase in the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Couchbase during the third quarter worth $355,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BASE. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Couchbase in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Couchbase from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Couchbase in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Couchbase from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Couchbase has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.19.

In other Couchbase news, CFO Gregory N. Henry sold 9,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.62, for a total transaction of $173,028.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 304,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,366,259.10. This trade represents a 3.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Margaret Chow sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total value of $274,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 133,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,436,456.77. This trade represents a 10.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,455 shares of company stock worth $777,289 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BASE opened at $14.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.62. The stock has a market cap of $759.05 million, a PE ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 0.81. Couchbase, Inc. has a one year low of $12.92 and a one year high of $28.67.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.22). Couchbase had a negative net margin of 39.31% and a negative return on equity of 57.22%. The firm had revenue of $54.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.25 million. As a group, analysts predict that Couchbase, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Couchbase, Inc provides cloud database platform for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that simplifies database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

