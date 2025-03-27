Intech Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 8,440 Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL)

Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Amalgamated Financial by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Amalgamated Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Harrington Investments INC raised its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 80,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in Amalgamated Financial by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 72,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. 75.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amalgamated Financial Price Performance

Shares of AMAL opened at $29.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $908.03 million, a P/E ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. Amalgamated Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $21.33 and a fifty-two week high of $38.19.

Amalgamated Financial Increases Dividend

Amalgamated Financial ( NASDAQ:AMAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. Amalgamated Financial had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 24.50%. Research analysts predict that Amalgamated Financial Corp. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. This is an increase from Amalgamated Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 16.23%.

Amalgamated Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, March 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $40.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Amalgamated Financial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Amalgamated Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

Insider Activity at Amalgamated Financial

In other news, EVP Tyrone Graham sold 3,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $101,168.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,449 shares in the company, valued at $349,194.50. This trade represents a 22.46 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sean Searby sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total value of $97,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,091.11. The trade was a 14.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,916 shares of company stock worth $1,035,526. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amalgamated Financial Profile

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust and custody services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, savings accounts, money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

