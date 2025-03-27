Intech Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Free Report) by 47.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,996 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,673 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in 3D Systems were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDD. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of 3D Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in 3D Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in 3D Systems by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 72,725 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 6,917 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $318,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,193,107 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $3,913,000 after purchasing an additional 178,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on DDD. StockNews.com lowered 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Craig Hallum raised shares of 3D Systems to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Saturday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3D Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.25.

3D Systems Stock Performance

NYSE DDD opened at $2.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $369.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.63. 3D Systems Co. has a twelve month low of $1.72 and a twelve month high of $5.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems Corporation provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers 3D printers technologies, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, polymer extrusion, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

