Intech Investment Management LLC Takes $232,000 Position in Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT)

Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 13,779 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAKT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Daktronics by 76.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 451,873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,834,000 after buying an additional 195,830 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Daktronics in the third quarter worth about $564,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Daktronics by 5,451.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 47,813 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Daktronics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Daktronics by 269.9% during the 3rd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 42,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 30,699 shares in the last quarter. 61.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Daktronics Stock Performance

DAKT opened at $12.62 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.90. The firm has a market cap of $629.65 million, a PE ratio of 50.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Daktronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.81 and a fifty-two week high of $19.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Daktronics in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

Daktronics Company Profile

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic scoreboards, programmable display systems and large screen video displays for sporting, commercial, and transportation applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International segments.

