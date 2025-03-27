Intech Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS)

Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Aris Water Solutions by 53.0% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 7,281 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in Aris Water Solutions by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 60,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 27,109 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in Aris Water Solutions by 4.7% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 523,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,832,000 after buying an additional 23,594 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Aris Water Solutions by 66.2% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 8,499 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 7.0% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 40,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares during the last quarter. 39.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (up from $18.00) on shares of Aris Water Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Aris Water Solutions from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Aris Water Solutions from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Aris Water Solutions from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider S Corp Gable sold 31,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $786,506.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,599,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,097,489.60. This trade represents a 1.19 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Yorktown Energy Partners Xi, L sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total transaction of $27,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,433,195 shares of company stock worth $38,936,166 over the last 90 days. 22.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aris Water Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ARIS opened at $32.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.77 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.90. Aris Water Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.44 and a 1-year high of $33.95.

Aris Water Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This is a boost from Aris Water Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Aris Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.00%.

Aris Water Solutions Company Profile

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

