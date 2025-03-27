Intech Investment Management LLC Takes Position in CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO)

Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 16,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tyro Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CompoSecure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,978,000. Woodson Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in CompoSecure in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,795,000. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC bought a new stake in CompoSecure during the 4th quarter worth about $6,945,000. Concentric Capital Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of CompoSecure during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,445,000. Finally, Progeny 3 Inc. bought a new position in shares of CompoSecure in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of CompoSecure from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of CompoSecure from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on CompoSecure from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on CompoSecure in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CompoSecure presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Joseph J. Deangelo acquired 45,045 shares of CompoSecure stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.12 per share, for a total transaction of $500,900.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,900.40. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Resolute Compo Holdings Llc bought 233,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.57 per share, with a total value of $3,861,969.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 879,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,580,986.91. The trade was a 36.03 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 704,421 shares of company stock valued at $10,929,922 and have sold 34,340 shares valued at $430,701. Insiders own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

CompoSecure Price Performance

CMPO stock opened at $11.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.53. CompoSecure, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.98 and a 1 year high of $17.71.

About CompoSecure

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, composite, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which supports specific digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, non-fungible tokens and others.

