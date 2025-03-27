Intech Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF)

Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000. Intech Investment Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Ennis at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBF. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ennis by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Ennis by 8,888.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Ennis by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ennis by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 7,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Ennis by 355.3% during the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 9,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 7,685 shares during the period. 74.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised Ennis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st.

Ennis Stock Performance

Shares of EBF opened at $19.59 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.43. The firm has a market cap of $509.59 million, a P/E ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.40. Ennis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.88 and a 52 week high of $25.75.

Ennis (NYSE:EBF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Ennis had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 10.35%.

Ennis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 14th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 14th. Ennis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.89%.

Ennis Company Profile

Ennis, Inc manufactures and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, 360º Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, and AmeriPrint brands.

