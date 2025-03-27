Invivyd’s (IVVD) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Invivyd in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Invivyd currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.89.

NASDAQ IVVD opened at $0.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 0.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.86. Invivyd has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $4.74.

Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $13.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.57 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Invivyd will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Terrance Mcguire sold 86,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.48, for a total value of $41,541.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,170,231 shares in the company, valued at $1,521,710.88. This trade represents a 2.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mithril II GP LP acquired a new stake in Invivyd in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,981,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invivyd by 3.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,018,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 35,904 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Invivyd by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 874,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 227,463 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Invivyd by 125.3% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 367,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 204,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Invivyd by 1,276.5% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 304,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 282,100 shares in the last quarter. 70.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invivyd, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases in the United States. The company developed INVYMAB, a platform that combines viral surveillance and predictive modeling with advanced antibody engineering.

