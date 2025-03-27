iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 40,248 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF were worth $2,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHE. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $285,000.

Shares of IHE stock opened at $68.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $605.09 million, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.29. iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 52 week low of $62.68 and a 52 week high of $73.28.

About iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Pharmaceuticals Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Pharmaceuticals Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the pharmaceuticals sector of the United States equity market, and includes pharmaceutical companies such as manufacturers of prescription or over-the-counter drugs or vaccines, but excludes producers of vitamins.

