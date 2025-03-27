Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Shares Bought by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,146 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JAZZ. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 75.1% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 303 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 70.9% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 311 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 389 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 63.2% during the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 444 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CMO Robert Iannone sold 2,403 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.41, for a total value of $332,599.23. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 79,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,020,342.61. The trade was a 2.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $550,506.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,826,778.66. This represents a 10.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,736 shares of company stock worth $4,022,825 over the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JAZZ. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Friday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.71.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.2 %

Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $130.88 on Thursday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52 week low of $99.06 and a 52 week high of $148.06. The stock has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $132.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.29. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

Further Reading

