KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Price Target Lowered to $86.00 at UBS Group

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by UBS Group from $97.00 to $86.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 45.43% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Bank of America cut their price objective on KB Home from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on KB Home from $82.00 to $74.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on KB Home from $81.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target (down from $93.00) on shares of KB Home in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.21.

KB Home Stock Performance

Shares of KBH stock opened at $59.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.89. KB Home has a 1-year low of $56.41 and a 1-year high of $89.70. The company has a current ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.71.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 24th. The construction company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that KB Home will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other KB Home news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 27,500 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.77, for a total value of $1,891,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,370,708.21. The trade was a 44.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KB Home

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KBH. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in KB Home by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 540 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KB Home by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 590 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of KB Home by 275.7% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 759 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of KB Home by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 880 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in KB Home during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Featured Stories

