Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $23.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on LXEO. Leerink Partners decreased their price objective on Lexeo Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.80.

Get Lexeo Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Lexeo Therapeutics

Lexeo Therapeutics Stock Performance

Lexeo Therapeutics stock opened at $3.99 on Wednesday. Lexeo Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.32 and a fifty-two week high of $19.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.95 and a quick ratio of 5.95. The company has a market cap of $131.93 million, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 3.85.

Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.09. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lexeo Therapeutics will post -3.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Lexeo Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXEO. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Lexeo Therapeutics by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 76,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 25,089 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 858,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,650,000 after acquiring an additional 6,730 shares in the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,896,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics by 102.5% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 750,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,937,000 after acquiring an additional 379,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lexeo Therapeutics by 282.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 141,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 104,837 shares during the last quarter. 60.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lexeo Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage genetic medicine company that focuses on hereditary and acquired diseases. The company develops LX2006, which is an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia (FA) cardiomyopathy; LX2020, an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of plakophilin-2 arrhythmogenic cardiomyopathy; LX2021, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of DSP cardiomyopathy associated with it; and LX2022, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, or HCM caused by TNNI3 gene.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lexeo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexeo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.