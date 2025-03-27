Lomiko Metals (CVE:LMR) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Lomiko Metals Inc. (CVE:LMR – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.15 and traded as high as C$0.16. Lomiko Metals shares last traded at C$0.15, with a volume of 68,500 shares.
Lomiko Metals Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of C$7.51 million, a PE ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.15.
Lomiko Metals Company Profile
Lomiko Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. It explores for graphite and lithium deposits. The company's flagship project is its 100% owned La Loutre graphite property located in Laurentian region of Quebec. The company was formerly known as Lomiko Resources Inc and changed its name to Lomiko Metals Inc in October 2008.
