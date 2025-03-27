Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) Shares Acquired by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI – Free Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Marcus & Millichap worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 3.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 384,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,249,000 after buying an additional 12,401 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Marcus & Millichap by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 62,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Marcus & Millichap by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 910,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 104.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 30,884 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

Marcus & Millichap Stock Performance

Shares of MMI opened at $35.52 on Thursday. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.93 and a fifty-two week high of $42.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.00 and a beta of 1.15.

Marcus & Millichap Announces Dividend

Marcus & Millichap ( NYSE:MMI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.28. Marcus & Millichap had a negative return on equity of 1.98% and a negative net margin of 1.78%. The company had revenue of $240.08 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. Marcus & Millichap’s dividend payout ratio is currently -156.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marcus & Millichap news, insider Gregory A. Laberge sold 2,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.78, for a total transaction of $101,383.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,237.46. The trade was a 55.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 39.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marcus & Millichap Profile

Marcus & Millichap, Inc engages in the provision of investment real estate brokerage services. It specializes in commercial real estate investment sales, property financing, research, and advisory services. The company was founded by George M. Marcus and William A. Millichap in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

