MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 857 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in MarketAxess were worth $3,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in MarketAxess in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,103,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,959,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $501,907,000 after purchasing an additional 291,134 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,000,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $452,246,000 after purchasing an additional 236,497 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in MarketAxess in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,079,000. Finally, Castle Hook Partners LP acquired a new position in MarketAxess in the third quarter valued at about $42,967,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $235.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Barclays cut their target price on MarketAxess from $256.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group lowered their price target on MarketAxess from $330.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on MarketAxess from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on MarketAxess from $251.00 to $225.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.78.

MarketAxess Price Performance

MKTX stock opened at $214.88 on Thursday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.84 and a 1 year high of $296.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $207.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.62.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.03. MarketAxess had a net margin of 33.56% and a return on equity of 20.23%. On average, analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

MarketAxess Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th were issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th. This is a positive change from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is 41.82%.

MarketAxess Company Profile

(Free Report)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.