Mengis Capital Management Inc. Has $8.76 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,925 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 1.8% of Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 2,641,401 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $492,172,000 after purchasing an additional 811,425 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 13,335,826 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,484,864,000 after buying an additional 183,610 shares during the period. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter worth approximately $279,000. Howard Capital Management Group LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 356,539 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $66,434,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 27.6% during the third quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 33,460 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,235,000 after acquiring an additional 7,246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 19,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.50, for a total value of $4,178,610.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,864,125. This trade represents a 27.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.27, for a total transaction of $6,332,425.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 497,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,459,618.09. The trade was a 5.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,298 shares of company stock valued at $22,871,828 in the last three months. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMZN. Phillip Securities downgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.65.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $201.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.61 and a 52-week high of $242.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.80.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

