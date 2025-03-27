Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Shares Acquired by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,275 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $684,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRCY. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Mercury Systems during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Mercury Systems by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Mercury Systems by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Mercury Systems by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Mercury Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. 95.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mercury Systems news, CAO Douglas Munro sold 595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total value of $26,251.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $642,916.64. This trade represents a 3.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Charles Roger Iv Wells sold 2,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total value of $103,329.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 95,928 shares in the company, valued at $4,232,343.36. This represents a 2.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,314 shares of company stock valued at $234,454. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Truist Financial raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.86.

Mercury Systems Price Performance

Shares of MRCY opened at $44.72 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -28.67 and a beta of 0.80. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.48 and a 1-year high of $52.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Mercury Systems had a negative net margin of 10.23% and a negative return on equity of 2.03%. As a group, analysts forecast that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

