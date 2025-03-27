Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

MBLY has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Mobileye Global from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Mobileye Global from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Mobileye Global from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Mobileye Global from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Mobileye Global from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.24.

Mobileye Global Stock Performance

Mobileye Global stock opened at $16.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.21, a PEG ratio of 69.54 and a beta of 0.29. Mobileye Global has a 52-week low of $10.48 and a 52-week high of $34.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.70.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.08). Mobileye Global had a negative net margin of 186.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.34%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mobileye Global will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mobileye Global

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mobileye Global by 168.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,526,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,909,000 after buying an additional 957,565 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mobileye Global by 89.4% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 141,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 66,934 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Mobileye Global by 24.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,431,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,615,000 after purchasing an additional 279,082 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Mobileye Global in the third quarter worth about $2,598,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Mobileye Global by 580.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

Mobileye Global Company Profile

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

