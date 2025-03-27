Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Rating Increased to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a report on Monday. Maxim Group raised shares of Moleculin Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday.
Moleculin Biotech Stock Down 7.0 %
Moleculin Biotech Company Profile
Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of cancers and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin, which is in Phase 1B/2 clinical trials for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and soft tissue sarcoma metastasized to the lungs.
