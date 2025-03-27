Natixis Advisors LLC Acquires 14,853 Shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Free Report) by 22.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,246 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,853 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its position in Viavi Solutions by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 3,212 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 17,226 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,442 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 43,732 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Viavi Solutions by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 438,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. 95.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VIAV shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Viavi Solutions from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $10.60 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Viavi Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.72.

Shares of Viavi Solutions stock opened at $11.59 on Thursday. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.60 and a fifty-two week high of $12.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.39 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.31 and a 200 day moving average of $10.24.

In related news, Director Masood Jabbar sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $300,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 180,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,805,133.33. This represents a 14.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 14,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total transaction of $160,990.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,057.48. The trade was a 20.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,164 shares of company stock valued at $711,422 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

