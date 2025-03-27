Natixis Advisors LLC Acquires 3,488 Shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,488 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVB Financial were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in CVB Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 144.9% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 2,597 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVB Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVBF opened at $18.86 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.92 and a 200-day moving average of $20.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.46. CVB Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $15.71 and a 1 year high of $24.58.

CVB Financial ( NASDAQ:CVBF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. CVB Financial had a net margin of 29.32% and a return on equity of 9.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.56%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CVBF shares. Stephens dropped their target price on CVB Financial from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of CVB Financial from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVB Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.20.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

