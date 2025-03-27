Natixis Advisors LLC Acquires 3,654 Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,654 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harrington Investments INC boosted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 14,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. LBP AM SA boosted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 173,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,643,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $913,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 229,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,161,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 324.3% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 290,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,784,000 after purchasing an additional 221,735 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock opened at $29.30 on Thursday. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $24.00 and a one year high of $36.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.39 and its 200 day moving average is $30.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 11.25 and a quick ratio of 13.55.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital ( NYSE:HASI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $37.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.93 million. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 52.15%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.33%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.71.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

