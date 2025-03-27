Natixis Advisors LLC Acquires 4,739 Shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Free Report) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,415 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,739 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Ichor worth $916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ICHR. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Ichor by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ichor by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Ichor during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,489,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ichor by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ichor in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Price Performance

Shares of Ichor stock opened at $25.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 3.34. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $24.61 and a 52-week high of $42.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.43 and a 200-day moving average of $30.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $861.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.00 and a beta of 1.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ichor ( NASDAQ:ICHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.14). Ichor had a negative net margin of 2.45% and a negative return on equity of 1.38%. Equities research analysts expect that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ICHR. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ichor in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Ichor from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ichor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ichor news, Director Jorge Titinger sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total value of $96,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $315,017.28. This trade represents a 23.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Ichor

(Free Report)

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices.

