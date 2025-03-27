Natixis Advisors LLC Acquires 6,701 Shares of Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV)

Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Free Report) by 52.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,381 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,701 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enovis were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enovis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,407,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Enovis by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 665,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,218,000 after purchasing an additional 174,116 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enovis by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,782,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,181,000 after buying an additional 157,216 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Enovis by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 566,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,840,000 after buying an additional 143,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in Enovis during the 4th quarter worth $3,740,000. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Enovis alerts:

Enovis Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of ENOV stock opened at $39.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.88 and a beta of 2.05. Enovis Co. has a 12-month low of $35.14 and a 12-month high of $62.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.38 and a 200-day moving average of $43.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Enovis ( NYSE:ENOV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $560.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.14 million. Enovis had a positive return on equity of 4.39% and a negative net margin of 5.95%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enovis Co. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Enovis from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th.

View Our Latest Analysis on ENOV

About Enovis

(Free Report)

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufactures and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enovis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.