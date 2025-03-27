Natixis Advisors LLC Buys 2,634 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,634 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $881,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of AES by 8.0% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 11,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of AES by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 167,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after acquiring an additional 22,187 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC increased its stake in shares of AES by 498.8% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 140,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 116,765 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AES by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 86,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 9,017 shares during the period. Finally, DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in AES during the third quarter worth about $711,000. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AES Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AES opened at $12.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.94. The AES Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.88 and a fifty-two week high of $22.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.89.

AES Announces Dividend

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. AES had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 27.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be issued a $0.176 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 1st. AES’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AES. Bank of America raised AES from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of AES from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of AES to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of AES from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on AES from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.63.

AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

