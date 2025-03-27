Natixis Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 22,272 The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN)

Natixis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 22,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Baldwin Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in The Baldwin Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. 77.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Baldwin Insurance Group Price Performance

BWIN stock opened at $44.64 on Thursday. The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. has a one year low of $31.47 and a one year high of $55.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of -69.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Insider Activity

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, General Counsel Seth Bala Cohen sold 12,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.54, for a total value of $510,651.22. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,092.02. This trade represents a 58.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Trevor Baldwin sold 68,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total value of $2,790,844.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,663 shares in the company, valued at $3,274,917.80. The trade was a 46.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 131,836 shares of company stock worth $5,330,639 over the last 90 days. 20.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BWIN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group from $46.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Baldwin Insurance Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

The Baldwin Insurance Group Profile

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions.

