Natixis Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

Natixis Advisors LLC lowered its position in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Horace Mann Educators worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi lifted its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 184.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 20,440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 13,255 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,511,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Horace Mann Educators by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Horace Mann Educators in the 4th quarter valued at $1,121,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the 4th quarter valued at $428,000. 99.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Horace Mann Educators

In related news, Director Beverley J. Mcclure sold 2,817 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total value of $108,060.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,262.72. This trade represents a 14.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total value of $157,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 298,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,753,965.60. The trade was a 1.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,817 shares of company stock worth $415,140. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Horace Mann Educators Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of HMN opened at $42.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 0.25. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.81 and a fifty-two week high of $43.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.45 and a 200 day moving average of $38.98.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.58. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 10.58%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Horace Mann Educators Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This is a boost from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is 56.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Horace Mann Educators from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Horace Mann Educators from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.67.

About Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance, residential home insurance, and personal umbrella insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

