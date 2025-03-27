Natixis Advisors LLC Grows Position in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,976 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NEO. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NeoGenomics in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in NeoGenomics by 174.9% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,795 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in NeoGenomics in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in NeoGenomics by 203.6% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,156 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in NeoGenomics by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,421 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NEO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on NeoGenomics from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark lowered shares of NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on NeoGenomics from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.60.

NASDAQ NEO opened at $9.41 on Thursday. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.98 and a 1 year high of $19.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -15.18 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.10 and its 200 day moving average is $14.44.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical research company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $172.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.40 million. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 2.10% and a negative net margin of 11.92%. Sell-side analysts forecast that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Clinical Services and Advanced Diagnostics segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, academic centers, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical companies, and clinical laboratories.

