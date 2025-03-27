Natixis Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,434 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Urban Outfitters by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 525 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 759 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its position in Urban Outfitters by 32.3% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,222 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 315.1% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,699 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Urban Outfitters news, Director Harry S. Cherken, Jr. sold 55,000 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $3,152,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 510,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,245,063.76. The trade was a 9.73 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Azeez Hayne sold 11,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total value of $639,261.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 99,976 shares of company stock valued at $5,573,263. 31.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Urban Outfitters Stock Performance

NASDAQ URBN opened at $52.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.56. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.86 and a 52-week high of $61.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.69 and a 200-day moving average of $47.40.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 6.11%. As a group, analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on URBN. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Urban Outfitters from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup upgraded Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $42.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Urban Outfitters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on URBN

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

(Free Report)

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.