Natixis Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Simply Good Foods were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Simply Good Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 255.5% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 215.6% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 119.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Simply Good Foods in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Simply Good Foods currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.56.

Simply Good Foods Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ SMPL opened at $33.36 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.30 and its 200 day moving average is $36.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 1 year low of $30.00 and a 1 year high of $40.53.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $341.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

