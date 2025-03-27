Natixis Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Free Report) by 28.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,884 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in WSFS Financial were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 317,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,856,000 after buying an additional 10,915 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in WSFS Financial by 47.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 114,154 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,821,000 after purchasing an additional 36,990 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,167,000. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 740,584 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,347,000 after purchasing an additional 19,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

WSFS Financial Stock Performance

WSFS opened at $53.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.06. WSFS Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $41.33 and a 1-year high of $62.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

WSFS Financial Dividend Announcement

WSFS Financial ( NASDAQ:WSFS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.13. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 18.77%. Equities analysts forecast that WSFS Financial Co. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is 13.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at WSFS Financial

In related news, CEO Rodger Levenson sold 7,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $397,384.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,881,456. The trade was a 4.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on WSFS shares. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of WSFS Financial from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.75.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

