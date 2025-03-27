Natixis Advisors LLC Has $635,000 Stake in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,608 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wolverine World Wide were worth $635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,057 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,526 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 147,130 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,303 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WWW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Wolverine World Wide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

Wolverine World Wide Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of Wolverine World Wide stock opened at $14.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 1.93. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.07 and a 52-week high of $24.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.98.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The textile maker reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 26.81%. The company had revenue of $494.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. Wolverine World Wide’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Wolverine World Wide Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group and Work Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.