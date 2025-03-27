Natixis Advisors LLC Has $665,000 Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,224 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,754 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Essential Planning LLC. increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 6,720.0% during the 4th quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 3,940,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,755,000 after buying an additional 3,882,889 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $122,209,000. Warburton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,267,000. Apella Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 10,595,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 4,819,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688,782 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $33.60 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.88. The firm has a market cap of $31.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92 and a beta of 1.01. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $29.99 and a one year high of $36.66.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Announces Dividend

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.083 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 25th.

(Free Report)

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.