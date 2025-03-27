Natixis Advisors LLC Has $723,000 Stock Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,133 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,848 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,367,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,815,000 after acquiring an additional 559,276 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,375,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,319,000 after purchasing an additional 60,980 shares during the last quarter. Rebalance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 2,113,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,293,000 after purchasing an additional 58,482 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,789,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,664,000 after purchasing an additional 83,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,552,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,292,000 after buying an additional 97,458 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $27.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 0.65. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $24.61 and a 12-month high of $30.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.78.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

