Natixis Advisors LLC Has $762,000 Position in Astrana Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTH)

Natixis Advisors LLC cut its position in Astrana Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTH – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,820 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Astrana Health were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Astrana Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,164,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Astrana Health in the third quarter worth about $13,383,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Astrana Health in the third quarter worth about $1,187,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Astrana Health during the third quarter worth about $58,995,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Astrana Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,799,000. 52.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ASTH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Astrana Health from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Astrana Health from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Astrana Health from $86.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Astrana Health from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Macquarie raised Astrana Health to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.17.

Astrana Health Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ASTH opened at $30.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.99 and a 200-day moving average of $42.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.30. Astrana Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.12 and a fifty-two week high of $63.20.

Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.37). Astrana Health had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $665.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.24 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Astrana Health, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Astrana Health Company Profile

Astrana Health, Inc, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Care Partners, Care Delivery, and Care Enablement. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

