Natixis Advisors LLC Has $796,000 Stock Holdings in Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH)

Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,974 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Life Time Group were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Life Time Group by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 141,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 24,700 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Life Time Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,210,000. Amundi raised its position in shares of Life Time Group by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in Life Time Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,766,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Life Time Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $307,000. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Life Time Group from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Northland Securities increased their price target on Life Time Group from $29.00 to $31.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Life Time Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on Life Time Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Life Time Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.86.

NYSE LTH opened at $31.78 on Thursday. Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.34 and a 12-month high of $33.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.35 and its 200-day moving average is $26.18. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 46.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

In other news, EVP Ritadhwaja Jebens Singh sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $625,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 191,626 shares in the company, valued at $4,790,650. This represents a 11.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bahram Akradi sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total value of $150,650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,993,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,204,670.37. The trade was a 62.55 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,082,147 shares of company stock valued at $152,891,556 in the last three months. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating of sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

