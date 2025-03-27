Natixis Advisors LLC Has $799,000 Stock Position in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Natixis Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Free Report) by 53.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,795 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 21,940 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SHOO. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Steven Madden during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,958 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,013 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Steven Madden by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,171 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its position in Steven Madden by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 4,202 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

Steven Madden Stock Up 0.4 %

Steven Madden stock opened at $27.37 on Thursday. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $24.56 and a 12-month high of $50.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.06.

Steven Madden Announces Dividend

Steven Madden ( NASDAQ:SHOO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The textile maker reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. Steven Madden had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The business had revenue of $582.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.37 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is currently 35.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Steven Madden from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com cut Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SHOO

Steven Madden Profile

(Free Report)

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, and Licensing segments. The Wholesale Footwear segment designs, sources, and markets various products, including dress shoes, boots, booties, fashion sneakers, sandals, and casual shoes under the Steve Madden, Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.