Natixis Advisors LLC Has $816,000 Stock Position in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 722 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brady were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BRC. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Brady by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 94,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,945,000 after acquiring an additional 14,702 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Brady by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 177,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,095,000 after buying an additional 27,293 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Brady by 84.2% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brady by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 450,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,243,000 after buying an additional 59,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brady by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 54,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after acquiring an additional 18,228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRC stock opened at $71.50 on Thursday. Brady Co. has a twelve month low of $57.89 and a twelve month high of $77.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.72.

Brady ( NYSE:BRC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.03). Brady had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 14.19%. The firm had revenue of $356.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brady Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 9th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Brady’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

