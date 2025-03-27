Natixis Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,127 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Community Bank System were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBU. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,208,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,212,000 after purchasing an additional 8,751 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Community Bank System by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 661,317 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,790,000 after buying an additional 8,326 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Community Bank System by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 565,920 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,906,000 after acquiring an additional 34,143 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Community Bank System by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 254,869 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,720,000 after acquiring an additional 7,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 699.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 144,817 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,932,000 after acquiring an additional 126,700 shares during the period. 73.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Community Bank System

In related news, SVP Jeffrey M. Levy sold 1,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total value of $74,953.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,443.22. This represents a 14.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Community Bank System Trading Down 0.2 %

CBU stock opened at $58.16 on Thursday. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.50 and a 12 month high of $73.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.61 and its 200 day moving average is $62.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $196.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.95 million. Community Bank System had a net margin of 19.40% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Community Bank System Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is 53.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on CBU shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Community Bank System from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler began coverage on Community Bank System in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, institutional, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as interest and noninterest -bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

