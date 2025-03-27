Natixis Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,405 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,767 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cinemark were worth $725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 714.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Cinemark in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Cinemark by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cinemark by 198.3% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the 3rd quarter worth $115,000.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Wanda Marie Gierhart sold 9,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $246,213.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 147,414 shares in the company, valued at $3,980,178. This trade represents a 5.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark Stock Performance

NYSE:CNK opened at $26.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.32 and a 1-year high of $36.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.45.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $814.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.18 million. Cinemark had a return on equity of 65.83% and a net margin of 10.16%. The company’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Cinemark Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. Cinemark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Cinemark from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Cinemark from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Cinemark from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.70.

About Cinemark

Free Report

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

