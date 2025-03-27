Natixis Advisors LLC Invests $657,000 in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC)

Natixis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 15,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EPAC. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 16.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,393,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,263,000 after purchasing an additional 336,323 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,236,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,797,000 after buying an additional 21,056 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 626,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,725,000 after buying an additional 4,602 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 287,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,804,000 after buying an additional 9,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 147,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,170,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, CJS Securities began coverage on Enerpac Tool Group in a report on Friday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSE:EPAC opened at $45.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a 12-month low of $34.47 and a 12-month high of $51.91.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 24th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The business had revenue of $145.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.80 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 15.14% and a return on equity of 25.39%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, France, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services and Other segments. The Industrial Tools & Services segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.

