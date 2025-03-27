Natixis Advisors LLC Invests $770,000 in Primo Brands Co. (NYSE:PRMB)

Natixis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primo Brands Co. (NYSE:PRMB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 25,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primo Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,169,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Primo Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $49,585,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Primo Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $40,563,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Primo Brands in the 4th quarter worth $36,995,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of Primo Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $34,763,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Primo Brands alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PRMB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Primo Brands from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Primo Brands from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Primo Brands in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Primo Brands from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Primo Brands from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Primo Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.40.

Primo Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PRMB opened at $34.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.79. Primo Brands Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.41 and a fifty-two week high of $35.25. The company has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a PE ratio of 39.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.10.

Primo Brands (NYSE:PRMB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.08). Primo Brands had a positive return on equity of 10.27% and a negative net margin of 2.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Research analysts expect that Primo Brands Co. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Primo Brands Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is a boost from Primo Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

About Primo Brands

(Free Report)

Primo Brands Corp. is a branded beverage company, which focuses on healthy hydration. It delivers sustainably and domestically sourced diversified offerings across products, formats, channels, price points and consumer occasions, distributed in the United States and Canada. The company provides water filtration units for home and business consumers across North America.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primo Brands Co. (NYSE:PRMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.