Natixis Advisors LLC Invests $926,000 in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

Natixis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 16,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of ON by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,049,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,259,000 after buying an additional 440,685 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in ON by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,376,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,213,000 after acquiring an additional 349,789 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in ON by 338.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 594,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,834,000 after acquiring an additional 459,157 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ON in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,575,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of ON by 4.3% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 419,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,040,000 after purchasing an additional 17,362 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.39% of the company’s stock.

ON Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ONON opened at $46.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $28.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.06, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.71. On Holding AG has a twelve month low of $29.84 and a twelve month high of $64.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on ONON shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of ON from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of ON in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of ON in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Bank of America started coverage on ON in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on ON from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.90.

About ON

(Free Report)

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products such as footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, and all-day activities. It sells its products worldwide through independent retailers and global distributors, its own online presence, and its own high-end stores.

