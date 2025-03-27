Natixis Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Natixis Advisors LLC lowered its position in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,376 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in La-Z-Boy were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 801,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,906,000 after purchasing an additional 22,168 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in La-Z-Boy during the fourth quarter worth $275,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in La-Z-Boy by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 160,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 223,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,746,000 after purchasing an additional 6,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in La-Z-Boy by 67.8% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 143,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,272,000 after purchasing an additional 58,146 shares in the last quarter. 99.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

La-Z-Boy Stock Performance

Shares of La-Z-Boy stock opened at $39.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.86. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a one year low of $32.00 and a one year high of $48.31.

La-Z-Boy Announces Dividend

La-Z-Boy ( NYSE:LZB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $521.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.47 million. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 12.38%. On average, equities analysts predict that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. La-Z-Boy’s payout ratio is 30.24%.

La-Z-Boy Profile

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures, and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, entertainment centers, and occasional pieces.

