Natixis Advisors LLC Makes New $935,000 Investment in Everus (NYSE:ECG)

Natixis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Everus (NYSE:ECG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Forza Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Everus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everus in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everus in the fourth quarter worth $292,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Everus during the fourth quarter worth $31,611,000. Finally, Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Everus during the fourth quarter valued at $472,000.

Insider Activity at Everus

In other news, Director Edward A. Ryan bought 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.02 per share, for a total transaction of $53,228.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,928 shares in the company, valued at $567,562.56. The trade was a 10.35 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rocca Michael Della purchased 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.56 per share, with a total value of $49,938.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,404.12. This represents a 107.47 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 3,750 shares of company stock valued at $153,853.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ECG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Everus from $85.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Everus from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Everus in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company.

Everus Price Performance

ECG stock opened at $36.89 on Thursday. Everus has a 52-week low of $36.28 and a 52-week high of $77.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.60.

Everus (NYSE:ECG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.06). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Everus will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

Everus Company Profile

Everus Construction Group is providing a full spectrum of construction services through its electrical and mechanical and transmission and distribution specialty contracting services principally in United States. Its specialty contracting services are provided to utility, transportation, commercial, industrial, institutional, renewable and other customers.

